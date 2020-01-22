Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market 2020-2022 Size, Current Trends, Statistics, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand and Top Companies Overview

The report titled “Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022 Edition)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global online takeaway food delivery market by value and by penetration rate. The report also gives an insight of the global food services market and takeaway food delivery market.

The report provides a regional analysis of the online takeaway food delivery market. Growth of the overall global online takeaway food delivery market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global online takeaway food delivery market is fragmented with several new players emerging in the industry. However, key players of the online takeaway food delivery market, Just Eat, GrubHub, Rocket Internet (Foodpanda and Deliver Hero) and Takeaway.com are profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage:

The US

UK

Company Coverage:

Rocket Internet (Foodpanda and Deliver Hero)

Just Eat

GrubHub

Takeaway.com

Executive Summary:

The food services industry is experiencing a revolution. Even the food delivery market is undergoing a dynamic change. It is the online mode that is reaping attention in the current scenario. The food delivery market is both online and offline. The online food delivery market is also known as online takeaway food delivery market.

Online takeaway food delivery market provides an online and mobile platform for food takeaway. The platform is essentially a marketplace where consumers are matched with restaurants. Consumers choose to order on takeaway restaurant (TR) webpage or an app rather than directly on restaurant websites because they can easily compare multiple cuisine options, and also pay safely. In online mode mobile apps are available for iOS and Android of either the restaurants or TR. Customers select restaurants that deliver to their locations, make selection from menus and prices, and make purchases using a mobile device or via the web without the need for phone calls.

In recent years online food delivery market is gaining popularity because of the increased internet penetration across nations and increased smartphone dependence.

The online food delivery market has three business models namely pure-media, fully integrated and on-demand delivery models.

The global online takeaway food delivery market is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the years 2018-2022. The global online takeaway food delivery market is expected to increase due to increase in urban population, increase in spending of global middle class population, increasing technological innovations, increase in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as, fluctuations in profit earning, threat to aggregator business model, data server crash, etc.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Online Food Order-and-Delivery: An Overview

2.1.1 Key Developments in Online Food Delivery

2.1.2 Online Food Order-and-Delivery by Revenue Model

2.1.3 Online Food Order-and-Delivery by Business Model

2.1.4 Working of Online Food Order-and-Delivery Business

2.1.5 Virtuous Circle for Online Takeaway Delivery Platforms

2.1.6 Advantages & Disadvantages of Online Food Order-and-Delivery

2.1.7 Takeaway Restaurant Food Delivery Lifecycle Comparison By Channel

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Food Service Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Food Service Market by Value

3.2 Global Takeaway Food Delivery Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Segments

3.3 Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Penetration

3.3.2 Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 UK Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 UK Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Value

4.1.2 UK GMV Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Value

4.1.3 UK GMV Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Segment

4.1.4 UK GMV Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Value

4.1.5 UK GMV Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Growth Rate

4.1.6 UK Takeaway Food Delivery Spend by Share

4.1.7 UK Online Food Delivery Market by Sizes

4.1.8 UK Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Split

4.1.9 UK Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Top 10 Casual Dining & Fast Food Chain

4.2 The US Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Value and Segments

4.2.2 The US Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Penetration

4.2.3 The US Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market by Value

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Online Takeaway Food Ordering Players by Country Presence

5.2 Global Online Food Ordering Players Valuation

5.3 Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market Players by Growth Opportunity

6. Company Profile

6.1 Rocket Internet (Delivery Hero & Foodpanda)

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 GrubHub Holdings Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategy

6.3 Just Eat Plc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategy

6.4 Takeaway.com

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategy

Some Points from List of Figures:

Figure 1: Different Modes to Place the Food Order

Figure 2: Different Modes of Food Delivery

Figure 3: Online Food Order-and-Delivery

Figure 4: Online Food Order-and-Delivery by Revenue Model

Figure 5: Online Food Order-and-Delivery by Business Model

Figure 6: Working of Online Food Order-and-Delivery Business

Figure 7: Virtuous Circle for Online Takeaway Delivery Platforms

Figure 8: Advantages & Disadvantages of Online Food Order-and-Delivery

Figure 9: Takeaway Restaurant Food Delivery Lifecycle Comparison By Channel

Figure 10: Global Food Service Market by Value; 2013-2017 (US$ Trillion)

