Global Growth Hormone (GH) Market: Size, Current Trends, Growth Analysis, Medical Research, Applications, Forecast Study and Overview 2019 to 2022

The report titled “Global Growth Hormone (GH) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)” provides analysis of the global growth hormone market, with detailed analysis of growth hormone market in terms of its value and its subsequent segments.

The report also includes a brief analysis of the North American growth hormone market . Under competitive landscape, financial comparison of major players in the global growth hormone market on the basis of revenue and market capitalization.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall growth hormone market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co, Inc., Novartis AG and Eli Lily and Company are some of the key players operating in the global growth hormone market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co,Inc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lily and Company

Regional Coverage:

North America

Executive Summary:

Growth hormones (GH) (also known as human growth hormones) acts as a catalyst for growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration in humans and also other animals. GH is vital in order to have a normal physical growth in children and adults. One of the essential applications of GH is its use in the replacement therapy in adults with GH deficiency of either childhood-onset or adult-onset. It is also used for the treatment of conditions that result into short stature emanating from conditions apart from deficiencies in GH.

The global growth hormone market can be segmented on the basis of indication, route of administration and distribution channel. On the basis of indication, the market has been sub segmented into Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), Turner Syndrome (TS), Idiopathic short stature (ISS) and Prader Willi Syndrome (PSS). The market is split into subcutaneous, intravenous, intramuscular and oral categories on the basis of route of administration. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics and online pharmacy.

The global growth hormone market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2018-2022). Factors supporting the market growth are increase in incidence of HIV/ AIDS, spike in occurrence of CKD, increasing number pituitary dysfunction cases and consistently rising expenditure on healthcare. Illicit distribution of growth hormones and optimization of GH therapy for an effective treatment of GHD are some of the challenges faced by the market.

Focus on improving patient experience with GH injections, long acting growth hormones in the pipeline, potential of TransCon HGH in the growth hormone market and emergence of biosimilar are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

