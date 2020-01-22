Global Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Global Strategies and Insight driven transformation 2020 – 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The equity indexed life insurance market consists of sales of equity indexed life insurance that focuses on building a cash value which can be borrowed against or invested and used to cover increases in the cost of the insurance. This results in the elimination of premium payments. Equity-indexed life insurance offers flexibility on the amount of premiums and a cash value which can provide gains equal to that of the stock market.

The global equity indexed life insurance market was valued at about $2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.33 billion at a CAGR of 12.3% through 2022.

The equity indexed life insurance market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for equity indexed life insurance and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Equity Indexed Life Insurance market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The equity indexed life insurance market is being restrained by a low awareness about life insurance, which also includes equity indexed life insurance. This results in a fewer number of people buying equity indexed life insurance. For instance, according to a report by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority conducted in 2016, the life insurance penetration in India was just 3.69%. The complexity of equity indexed life insurance results in even lesser awareness about the product. Even though the awareness levels are increasing recently, they are still very low in some regions, thus restraining the market. Poor advice, wrong information and lack of understanding has a negative influence on the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Equity Indexed Life Insurance market are Allianz, AXA Equitable, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance and Pacific Life.

