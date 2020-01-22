Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2019-2022 Size, Detailed Study, Types, Applications, Medical Benefits, Regional Demand and Overview by Top Key Companies

The report titled “Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global botulinum toxin market with detailed analysis of the actual and the expected market size along with the market size of each market segment on the basis of application, products as well as regional.

The report provides detailed regional analysis of the US, Europe, Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Korea and China for the botulinum toxin market. Regional analysis includes market share of each region or country and the actual and forecasted market size of the botulinum toxin market along with the market segments of the aforementioned regions.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global botulinum toxin market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global botulinum toxin market is stiff and dominated by the big players like Allergan. Further, key players of the botulinum toxin market Ipsen and Revance are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage:

The US

Europe

Japan

Asia (excluding Japan)

Korea

China

Company Coverage:

Allergan Plc.

Ipsen

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Executive Summary:

Botulinum toxin is provided by a kind of bacteria called as clostridium botulinum, a gram-positive anaerobic bacterium. Botulinum toxin is fragmented into seven separate neurotoxins and used in therapeutic and aesthetic procedures. It is utilized as a part of relatively every sub-forte of pharmaceutical and for restorative reason for briefly lessening glabellar temple glare lines. The different botulinum toxins have singular potencies, and care is required to guarantee appropriate apply and avoid medication errors.

The global botulinum toxin market has increased at a significant annual growth rate in 2017 as compared to the preceding year 2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The upsurge in the market was due to various factors such as increased patient comfort, shorter procedure times and immediate results. The market can be segmented on the basis of application as therapeutics and cosmetic/aesthetic, of which therapeutics govern the market.

The major growth drivers for the botulinum toxin market are: ageing population, escalating numbers of surgeons, upsurge in facial aesthetics procedures, rising alternative of non-surgical procedures, increasing healthcare spending in emerging markets. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as potential health risk associated with botulinum toxin and botulinum toxins as bio-terror threat.

Rise in medical tourism, reduced safety concerns and simple and instant characteristic and scope of botulinum toxin in treatment of Necrotizing Fasciitis are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Some Points from Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Botulinum Toxin: An Overview

2.2 Botulinum Toxin: Indications Overview

2.3 Botulinum Toxin: Products Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Application (Theapeutic and Aesthetic)

3.1.3 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Products (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Others)

3.1.4 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Region (The US, Europe, Japan, Asia (excluding Japan) and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Indication

3.2.3 Global Cosmetic/Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Cosmetic/Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Number of Procedures

3.3 Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Botox Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Dysport Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Xeomin Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Botulinum Toxin Market by Application (Therapeutic and Aesthetic)

4.2 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market by Application (Therapeutic and Aesthetic)

4.3 Japan Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Japan Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.3.2 Japan Botulinum Toxin Market by Application Application (Therapeutic and Aesthetic)

4.4 Asia (Excluding Japan) Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Asia (Excluding Japan) Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.4.2 Korea Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.4.3 China Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Ageing Population

5.1.2 Escalating Number of Plastic Surgeons

5.1.3 Upsurge in Facial Aesthetics Procedures

5.1.4 Rising Alternative of Non-Surgical Procedures

5.1.5 Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Potential Health Risk Associated with Botulinum Toxin

5.2.2 Botulinum Toxins As Bio-terror Threat

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise In Medical Tourism

5.3.2 Reduced Safety Concerns and Simple & Instant Characteristic

5.3.3 Scope of Botulinum Toxin in Treatment of Necrotizing Fasciitis

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Players

6.1.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Players

6.1.2 The US Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Players

6.1.3 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Players

6.1.4 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Key Development for Players

6.2 Korea Botulinum Toxin Market by Players

6.2.1 Korea Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Players

6.2.2 Korea Botulinum Toxin Market Players by Sales

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Allergan Plc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Ipsen

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

