Global Biologics Market: Size, Growth Trends and Forecast Analysis 2020-2023

Scope of the Report:

The report entitled “Global Biologics Market: Size, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023 Edition)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global biologics market with detailed analysis of the market in terms of value and segments.

The report includes a brief regional analysis of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa with their actual and forecasted market size. Under competitive landscape, key competitors in the market have been compared on the basis of share.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global biologics market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Abbvie Inc., Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics), F. Hoffmann La Roche and Amgen Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global biologics market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Company Coverage:

Abbvie Inc

Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics)

F.Hoffmann La Roche

Amgen Inc.

Regional Coverage:

North America

South America

Europe (Western and Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China)

Middle East and Africa

Executive Summary:

Pharmaceutical industry is engaged in the discovery, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs such as legal drugs, vaccines, biologics and a large number of medical devices such as infusion pump, pacemakers, prosthetics, implantable defibrillators etc. Pharmaceutical drugs and devices are subjected to various laws and regulations governing their patent, safety, and efficacy. On an elementary level pharmaceutical drugs are broadly classified into two categories: small molecules (non-biologics) and large molecules (biologics).

Large molecules are mostly made of cells or other living organisms and are used to produce therapeutic proteins or biological molecules. Drugs made up of large molecules are popularly known as biotech drugs, biologics or biopharmaceuticals. The major biologics blockbusters currently available in the market are Humira, Remicade, Enbrel, Avastin and Herceptin.

The global biologics market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023. The market is supported by various growth drivers such as rise in sedentary lifestyle, hike in spending on healthcare, increasing biologics approval, growing incidence of chronic conditions among the aging population, increased availability of advanced diagnostics, rising auto-immune diseases, higher usage of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of different diseases and advancement in healthcare & biotechnology.

Yet the market faces some restraints which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are emergence of biosimilars, high cost of biologics, lack of oral absorption and operational challenges.

Table of Contents

1.Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry: An Overview

2.1.1 Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Industry (Drugs)

2.2 Biologics: An Overview

2.2.1 Biologics Definition

2.2.2 Biologics Medical Use

2.2.3 Difference between Chemical Drugs and Biologics

2.2.4 Key Biologics Product US/EU Expiry Date

2.3 Biologics Manufacturing Process

2.3.1 Biologics Manufacturing Process

2.4 Biologics Product-Category

2.4.1 Biologics Product-Category

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Segments (Non Biologics and Biologics)

3.2 Global Biologics Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Biologics Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Segments

3.2.4 Global Biologics In-House Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Bio CMO Market by Value

3.3 Global Biologics Market Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Biologics Market by Product-Category

3.3.2 Global Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Biologics Recombinant Protein Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Biologics Vaccines Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Biologics Regenerative Medicines Market by Value

3.4 Global Biologics Market Therapeutic Area Analysis

3.4.1 Global Biologics Market by Therapeutic Areas

3.4.2 Global Inflammatory Diseases Biologics Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Oncology and Immunomodulatory Biologics Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Endocrine Disorders Biologics Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Anti-Infectives Biologics Market by Value

3.5 Global Biologics Market Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Biologics Market by Region

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Biologics Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Biologics Market by Value

4.2 South America Biologics Market Analysis

4.2.1 South America Biologics Market by Value

4.3 Europe Biologics Market Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Biologics Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Biologics Market by Region

4.3.3 Western Europe Biologics Market by Value

4.3.4 Eastern Europe Biologics Market by Value

4.4 Asia Pacific Biologics Market Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Market by Value

4.4.2 Asia Pacific Biologics Market by Countries

4.4.3 China Biologics Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Sedentary Lifestyle

5.1.2 Hike in Spending on Healthcare

5.1.3 Elevation in Biologics Approvals

5.1.4 Rising Autoimmune Disease Prevalence

5.1.5 Preference of Biologics Over Small Molecules

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Growing Number of Biosimilars

5.2.2 Lack of Oral Absorption

5.2.3 Operational and Technological Challenges

5.2.4 High Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity

5.3.2 Demand of Biologics in the Treatment of Complex Diseases

5.3.3 Biologics for the Treating of Dermatological Conditions

5.3.4 Advancement in Healthcare and Biotechnology

5.3.5 Commercial Success of Biotech Products

5.3.6 Reimbursement Policy

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Biologics Market Players Analysis

6.1.1 Global Biologics Market Players by Share

6.2 Global Biologics Market Players/Drugs

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Abbvie Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 F. Hoffmann La Roche

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Amgen Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald