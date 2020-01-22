Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The apheresis consumables and equipment market consists of sales of apheresis consumables and equipment and related services. Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis and low density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.

The global apheresis consumables and equipment market was valued at about $2.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.26 billion at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the apheresis consumables and equipment market in 2016.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Apheresis Consumables And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Lack of awareness about apheresis consumables and equipment restrains the apheresis consumables and equipment market. Patients in developing countries like Africa and Middle East are unaware of apheresis consumables and equipment and how the device can be advantageous to treat blood disorders and few lack access to the device at the medical facility due to high cost or unavailability. According to the journal of clinical apheresis published in the year 2014, only Nigeria in whole of West Africa use apheresis equipment to collect platelets. Most countries are unaware of the use of apheresis, leading to low demand for apheresis consumables and equipment, hindering the growth of the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Apheresis Consumables And Equipment market are Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Terumo BCT.

