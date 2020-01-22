Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Anti-obesity Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global anti-obesity market was valued at about $1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.44 billion at a CAGR of 27.5% through 2022. The anti-obesity drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for anti-obesity drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The anti-obesity drugs market consists of sales of anti-obesity drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce pharmacological agents that reduce or control overweight.

Major players in the anti-obesity market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, , GlaxoSmithKline PLC, , Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Pfizer Inc.

Obesity is a major public health concern globally. Globally, prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults over the age of 18 years were overweight of which over 650 million were obese. This can be attributed to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy food, lack of physical activity and lack of awareness on the risks of obesity. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving market growth.

Obesity is a major health problem worldwide which is caused from leading a sedentary lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy food. Though various anti-obesity drugs have been approved and are available in the USA, European Union, Australia, and Japan to treat obesity and overweight. It has been observed that these drugs have various adverse effects on patients undergoing treatment for obesity. Adverse effects include low blood pressure and blood glucose, incontinence, insomnia, nausea, diarrhea and others.

