Global Accidental Death Insurance Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Accidental Death Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The accidental death insurance market consists of sales of accidental death insurance. The financial institutions pays a lump sum amount to the beneficiary in case of an accidental death, in addition to the standard benefit payable if the insured died of natural causes. This type of insurance is often an addition or a clause connected to a life insurance policy.

The global accidental death insurance market was valued at about $60.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $68.59 billion at a CAGR of 3.1% through 2022.

The accidental death insurance market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for Accidental Death Insurance and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Accidental Death Insurance market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The companies in the accidental death insurance market are witnessing transformation due to the integration of block chain technology in life insurance products and processes. Block chain technology is a system which keeps a track of transactions done via cryptocurrencies and maintains it across several computers which are linked to each other. This facilitates a transparent process for both the insurance companies and customers, thus enabling the removal of fraudulent claims and activities. In addition to that, claims can be processed quickly, and the process becomes more flexible. For instance, Generali, a major life insurance firm, partnered with Accenture in 2019, to launch a new block chain based insurance service which saves time and reduces processing errors.

Some of the major players involved in the Accidental Death Insurance market are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife and Ping An Insurance.

