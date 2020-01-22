Flatbreads Market – overview on Ongoing Trends 2027

Flatbreads Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Bakeries, Convenience Store, Others), and Geography

Growing demand for convenience food products is projected to escalate the flatbread market at a CAGR of 6.6%

Latest market study on “Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Bakeries, Convenience Store, Others),”, The global flatbread market is accounted to US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the product segment, tortilla segment accounted for the largest share in the global flatbread market in 2018. Tortilla is a soft, thin, and flat unleavened round bread. It is typically made from wheat and corn flours. The commercially available tortillas come in 6, 8, 10, and 12 inch sizes. Tortillas can be eaten plain or used as food wraps. They are commonly used in Spanish and Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, burritos, and Tex-Mex cuisines. Tortillas are considered a healthy flatbread options. They have replaced white sandwich breads in many parts of the world as they are considered more wholesome. The versatile application of tortillas as wraps in the food and beverage industry has resulted in a significant demand for tortillas from the HORECA sector. The availability of factory produced tortillas with homemade or traditional taste at reasonably low cost is expected to drive the growth of the global tortilla market.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are the oldest form of bread products and are mainly consumed in North Africa, Southern Europe, the Middle-East, Indian subcontinent, Turkey, and Central America. Many different types of flatbreads, such as tortilla, naan, pita, Lebanese khubz, Greek pita, Turkish pide, among others, are consumed globally. Growing demand for convenience food products is expected to drive the market for flatbread in the up-coming years.

The market for global flatbread is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global flatbread market include American Flatbread Company Inc., California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron foods Ltd, GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods, Inc., Kronos, Signature Flatbreads Ltd, Stonefire, and among others.

Global Flatbread Market — By Region Breakdown, 2018

The report segments the global flatbread market as follows:

Global Flatbread Market – By Product

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Others

Global Flatbread Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Bakeries

Convenience Store

Others

Global Flatbread Market – By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Spain Italy UK Turkey Rest of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China Australia India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



