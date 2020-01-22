Electrophysiology Devices Market Progress and Business Perspective, Complete Evaluation Forecast To 2027 | Biosense Webster, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sameer Joshi

The electrophysiology (EP) devices help in the evaluation of electrical impulses of the heart and to calculate abnormal heartbeats. The substantial development in the EP technologies has enhanced the ability to target the areas of the heart, perpetuating that leads to atrial fibrillation (AF). Electrophysiology technology has been progressing the past few years speedily with new ablation methods to advance atrial fibrillation (AF) treatments, reduced diagnostic monitoring systems, and new implantable rhythm management devices that are making procedures much less invasive.

Electrophysiology devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, technological advancements, growing focus of major players to incorporate technologies to expand their geographical presence, and growing cardiovascular diseases across the globe. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets and three-dimensional (3D) mapping systems are also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

1. Biosense Webster, Inc., 2. Boston Scientific Corporation, 3. Abbott, 4. Medtronic, 5. Koninklijke Philips N.V., 6. Biotronik SE & Co.KG, 7. GE Healthcare (General Electric), 8. Seimens AG (Siemens Healthcare GmbH), 9. Microport Scientific Corporation, 10. Nihon Kohden Corporation

The “Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Electrophysiology Devices market with detailed market segmentation by service type, age group, and geography. The global Electrophysiology Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electrophysiology Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global electrophysiology devices market is segmented on the basis of product, indication and end user. Based on product, the electrophysiology devices market is segmented as electrophysiology ablation catheters, electrophysiology laboratory devices, electrophysiology diagnostic catheters, access devices, and others. Based on indication, the electrophysiology devices market is segmented as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Electrophysiology Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Electrophysiology Devices market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electrophysiology Devices Market Size

2.2 Electrophysiology Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electrophysiology Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electrophysiology Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electrophysiology Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electrophysiology Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electrophysiology Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electrophysiology Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Electrophysiology Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electrophysiology Devices Breakdown Data by End User

