Egyptian Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Egyptian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Egyptian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Egyptian defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Egyptian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Egyptian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

– Egypt’s total defense expenditure, including US military aid, valued US$3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to post a forecast-period CAGR of 6.02% to reach US$4.7 billion in 2024. The country has undergone a period of political turmoil since January 2011 which began with the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak following 30 years of autocratic rule and ended in the nation’s first democratic elections which saw a new President being elected and deposed 13 months later.

– During the historic period, Egypt allocated an average of 16.5% of its total defense budget towards capital expenditure. However, capital expenditure’s share of the overall defense budget is anticipated to increase to an average of 17.1% over the forecast period, due to the country’s procurement plans. Capital investment is anticipated to be driven by the need to replace obsolete military equipment such as multirole fighter aircraft, helicopters, air defense missile systems, naval vessels, offshore patrol vessels, surveillance systems, and light weapons and ammunition.

– The MoD is expected to invest in Fighters & Multi-role Aircraft, Land Based C4ISR, Airborne C4ISR.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Egyptian defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Egyptian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

Companies Mentioned:

Abu Zaabal tank repair factory

Arab Organization for Industrialization-Engine Factory

Arab Organization for Industrialization-Aircraft Factory

Arab Organization for Industrialization-Sakr Factory

Arab Organization for Industrialization-Kader Factory

Arab Organization for Industrialization-Electronics Factory

Arab British Dynamics Company – Product Focus

Helwan Factory for Developed Industries – Services

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics Corporation

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Boeing

Dassault Aviation

Thales

Naval Group (Formerly DCNS)

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)

Uralvagonzavod (UVZ)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About Global Data

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.4. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.3. Key Challenges

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.2. Key Domestic Companies

7.3. Key Foreign Companies

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

9. Appendix

9.1. About Global Data

9.2. Disclaimer

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Egyptian Defense Market report includes the Egyptian Defense market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Egyptian Defense market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

