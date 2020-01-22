Defibrillators Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Defibrillators Market:

Executive Summary

Global Defibrillators Market is valued approximately at USD 9,603.21 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A defibrillator is a machine which is used to deliver therapeutic shock to patients for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, particularly ventricular fibrillation (VF) and non-perfusing ventricular tachycardia (VT). Defibrillators can be implanted, transvenous or external, based on the type of device needed or used. The defibrillator procedure includes delivery of an electric shock to the heart, that depolarizes heart muscles and rebuilds its normal electric impulse. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging population with a high risk of target diseases, technological advancements in the field of defibrillator and surging training & awareness programs on defibrillators are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, the occurred of death due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030. Also, as per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 die due to heart diseases in the United States every year. Moreover, favorable government initiative for the adoption of AEDs at public place along with the development of S-ICDS and MRI-Compatible ICDS & CRT-DS is the major factor which can create lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of market in the upcoming years. However, risk associated with the usage of implantable defibrillators coupled with limited insurance coverage is the major factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global Defibrillators market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Defibrillators Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing numbers of public defibrillators program and surging technological advancements in defibrillators in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing aging population and rising incidences of chronic diseases and improving research infrastructure would fuel-up the adoption of Defibrillators in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Philips

Zoll Medical

Biotronik

Mediana

Mindray Medical

Metrax

Metsis Medikal

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

External Defibrillators

By End-User:

Hospitals, Clinics and Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care Settings

Public Access Markets

Home Care

