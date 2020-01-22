Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2019 – 2027

Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market can be segmented on the basis ingredient type, end use application, and region. On the basis of ingredient type, decorative cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into filler, pigments, binders, glitters, thickeners, film formers, powders and others. On the basis of end-use application, decorative cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into nails, face, eyes, and lips.

Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market owing to high consumption of cosmetics, which is then closely followed by Europe and then North America. Europe is expected hold substantial market share over the forecast period owing high penetration of decorative cosmetics and region being the fashion hub of the world. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for decorative cosmetics in luxury, mass market and professional sectors

Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market: Dynamics

The decorative cosmetic industry is growing rapidly owing to increasing product advertisement by various popular personalities on the social media as they are considered role models among millennials and generation z. Furthermore, social media focuses on appearance, presentation, and self-expressions which have resulted in an increased consumption of decorative cosmetics, especially among the younger generation. Furthermore, attributed to the increased connectivity among individuals through social media, the younger generation is reinventing fashion and are creating new trends. The demand for high quality decorative cosmetic products coupled with changing lifestyle and increasing per capita spending on cosmetic products especially in developing and emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to drive the market of global decorative cosmetic ingredient over the forecast period. In addition, key players are offering decorative cosmetic products with added health benefits to cater the growing demand in developed market thus catalyzing the growth of decorative cosmetics ingredient market, for instance L'Oréal S.A which is a French cosmetics company offers Lumi Healthy Luminus Makeup under its brand True Match which offers antioxidants, vitamin and UV protection. However, stringent government regulation on the ingredients and increasing trends of makeup free look is anticipated to restrain the growth of decorative cosmetic ingredient market over the forecast period.

Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in decorative cosmetic ingredient market includes BASF SE, Azelis S.A., Behn Meyer Holding AG, Ashland Inc, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Co. and other regional players.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

