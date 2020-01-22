Commercial Drones Market Size, Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide 2020 to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Drones Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global commercial drones market was valued at about $3.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $7.13 billion at a CAGR of 19.9% through 2022. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial drones market in 2018, followed by North America. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The commercial drones market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The commercial drones market consists of sales of commercial drones. These multi-functional flying devices are used by entities to collect and consolidate data, conduct safety and security checks and inspection. This market mainly comprises of fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones and hybrid wing drones supported by a variety of services and used for a variety of applications.

Commercial drones are being considered by companies that have last-mile delivery as a main business process. The drones will help reduce cost per delivery and delivery time, thus increasing profits. Therefore, increasing the growth of the commercial drones market.

Safety concerns regarding commercial drones are currently at an all-time high. Concerns range from obstructions to physical harm caused upon people or the environment. Thus, restraining the growth of the commercial drones market.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the commercial drones market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the commercial drones market are DJI, Parrot SA, Aerovironment, PrecisionHawk, Draganfly

