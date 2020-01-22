Automatic Labelling Machine Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Automatic Labelling Machine Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size study, Type, Industry and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Automatic Labelling Machine Tube Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Automatic Labelling Machine market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Automatic Labelling Machine is a machine which is used in the packaging operations of the goods and products manufactured by both the small scale and large-scale organizations. The Automatic Labelling Machine market is primarily driven owing to surging demand for automation in the food & beverage sector, surging manufacturing sector in the Asian countries such as China and Japan along with rising adoption by automatic labelers owing to properties such as low cost and time efficient. For Instance: The escalating food processing sector calls for the demand and adoption of automatic labelling as they hold their utility in the processes such as packaging and labelling. In Japan, According to Global Agricultural Information Network, The Japanese food processing sector has been on the constant rise. The Japan food processing sector accounted for a value of around $216.1 billion consisting of both the food & beverages products in the year 2016 which is estimated to enhance to $218 billion in the year 2017. Moreover, on a sector-by-sector basis, the sales of health foods saw a rise of around 5% that continued through the year 2017. Moreover, the escalating demand and adoption of shrink-sleeve labels is considered as one of the leading opportunities for the automatic labelling market. However, High price of automatic labelling machines and consumables is acting as a key restraining factor considering the automatic labelling market.

The regional analysis of global Automatic Labelling Machine Tube market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging demand for automation in the manufacturing sector. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors escalating food & beverage sector is acting as a driving factor in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Krones

Sacmi

Sidel

KHS

Herma

Promach

Marchesini Group

Etiquette

Pack Leader

Novexx Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labellers

Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labellers

Glue-Based Labellers

By Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Automatic Labelling Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Automatic Labelling Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Automatic Labelling Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Automatic Labelling Market, By Type

Chapter 6. Global Automatic Labelling Market, by Industry

Chapter 7. Global Automatic Labelling Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

Continuous…

