Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market| Growth Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Industry

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Bn in 2016.

Since past decade, computer technology has been diversified into many innovative verticals. This has changed the way of thinking, interacting and decision making of every individual. The recent advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, 3D printing, automation, advanced communication systems, artificial intelligence, Big Data, AR and VR and many others are the driving factors influencing the change in dynamics from living to running a business. AR technology blends the virtual and real world objects, with AR users will be able to interact with virtual object and also will be able to distinguish between the real and virtual contents. AR has found more success within short period of time, this technology has been more adopted in consumer sector and is expected to surpass the VR market in near future. In 90`s, VR was trending technology which many companies tried and could not make the best use of it. Nitendo was one of the notable devices early 90`s which could not sustain in market even for a year. VR technology will allow users to experience set of objects virtually and users will not be able to make difference between the virtual and real objects at any instant. VR is usually achieved by the wearing of a VR helmet or goggles but will not be able to view both virtual and real content simultaneously. The South America augmented reality and virtual reality market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 34.2% in the coming years.

Top Keyplayers : DAQRI, LLC, Augmented Pixels Inc., EON Reality, Inc, Innovega, Inc., Catchoom, Laster Technologies, Layar B.V., Total Immersion, Vuzix Corporation, Zugara, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Blippar, Oculus VR, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc.

Market Insights

Growing penetration of technological driven devices to propel the demand for AR and VR enabled solutions globally

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business, and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world, and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. Augmented reality is not device dependent for an extent, and this technology can reach out to users through their smartphones and tablets through developed applications. Smartphone and tablets manufacturers are integrating more of these AR applications to increase the user experience and with growing smartphone market, AR integrations are expected to take a leap in near future. Subsequently, driving the growth for augmented reality and virtual reality market in the coming years.

GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components

Sensors

Semiconductor Components

Others (Displays, HMD, etc.)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-User Industry

Real Estate and Architecture

Medical

Entertainment

Industrial

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Retails, Travel, Marketing, etc.)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Geography

North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of APAC, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA, South America (SAM), Brazil, Rest of SAM

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways

4 Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology

4.2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components

4.2.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-User Industry

4.2.4 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Geography

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Smartphone and Tablet Market will pave the path for Augmented Reality

5.1.2 Retail and Shopping Applications are Expected to Upsurge the Demand for AR and VR

5.1.3 Big Data Visualization to Drive AR and VR Market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Consumer Awareness and Expensive AR and VR Deployment

5.2.2 Legal Issues May Hinder Augmented Reality Market

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 AR and VR Foreshown as Next Big Thing in Computing

5.3.2 Prospective Investments in Hardware, Commercial and Industrial Applications to Bolster AR and VR Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Gamification, Retail and Marketing

5.4.2 AR – A Boon to Any Businesses in the Near Future

To Be Continued…

