Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2019 to 2029

The detailed study on the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market introspects the scenario of the Alkyl Polyglucoside market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2029

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market:

What are the prospects of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competitive Landscape

LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., has been a leading cosmetics, beverage, and household goods company. The company has taken significant efforts in developmental activities linked with alkyl polyglucoside in recent years. Apart from surfactants, key offerings of the company include hair care products, face and body care products, laundry care products, and others, wherein surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside find wide applications.

The Dow Chemical Company is one of the prominent manufacturers of chemical materials. Key offerings of the company include coatings & performance monomers, surfactants, standalone silicone materials, polyurethane systems, and acrylic emulsions. A key alkyl polyglucoside produced by The Dow Chemical Company is ‘TRITON™ BG-10 Surfactant,’ which is non-ionic, produces moderate to high stable foams, and can be used in various applications ranging from detergents and metal cleaners, to glass cleaners and personal care products.

BASF SE operates as one of the renowned chemical company worldwide, through six key segments, namely, agricultural solutions, nutrition & care, surface technologies, industrial solutions, materials and chemicals. BASF SE has also contributed significantly in the development of various bio-based surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside. Headquartered in Germany, BASF SE continues to remain a leading players in the alkyl polyglucoside market.

Headquartered at the United Kingdom, Croda International PLC produces and sells the specialty chemicals in Latin America, Asia, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Personal care, industrial chemicals, life sciences and performance technologies are key segments through which the company operates. Diversaclean™ CS is a stable surfactant blend developed by Croda, which delivers excellent wetting and cleaning performance of non-ionics, along with green profile and alkaline stability of sugar-based alkyl polyglucoside.

The study finds that the alkyl polyglucoside market will continue to remain a consolidated landscape in developed economies, and fragmented in developing nations, particularly in APEJ. Key players operating in the alkyl polyglucoside market include Galaxy Surfactants, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Pilot Chemical Company, SEPPIC S.A, LG Household & Healthcare, Nouryon, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Croda International PLC.

For more intelligence on the alkyl polyglucoside market’s competitive landscape, request for the report sample Additional Insights Capryl Remains the Preferred Category Capryl has been the most effective among alkyl polyglucoside variants, as it is obtained through condensed mixture of decyl & caprylic alcohols with glucose, which are derived from plants. Capryl has already witnessed a robust market penetration as an effective solubilizing agent in the production of fragrances and essential oils, as well as the cationic surfactants. According to the study, sales of capryl are estimated to close in on US$ 320 Mn in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at over 5% in 2020. The study further opines that decyl and lauryl will also remain lucrative categories in the alkyl polyglucoside market, collectively accounting for over 40% sales. Research Scope