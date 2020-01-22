Acrylate Monomers Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2028

Assessment of the Global Acrylate Monomers Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

segmented as follows:

Acrylate Monomers Market – Product Analysis

Butyl Acrylate Monomer

Methyl Acrylate Monomer

2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomer

Ethyl Acrylate Monomer

Others

Acrylate Monomers Market – Application Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastic

Printing Inks

Others

Acrylate Monomers Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald