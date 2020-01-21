Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc , Others.

The market intelligence report on the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.91 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8 %. The study covers Therapeutic drug monitoring – a branch of clinical pharmacology and chemistry, which measures and maintains specific ingredient concentration levels in body fluids or blood streams. The monitoring process is aimed at refining patient care for better outcomes by adjusting the medicine dosage.

Key participants include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Alpco, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and others.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Equipment

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Radioimmunoassays

Other Immunoassays

Chromatography-MS

Class of Drug Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Antiepileptic Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Other Drug Classes

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Other End Users

Further key findings from the report suggest

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe respectively. High number of organ transplantation incidences across the globe is the prominent factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Equipment product type sub-segment dominates the sector. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry is augmented by demand for low cost equipment from many South East Asian countries

The Consumables product type segment is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 5.7%. However, associated reimbursement issues is major challenge for the market growth of this sector

Hospital Laboratories end-use sector is estimated to witness the highest CAGR within its respective segment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the 19.6% of the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market, where developing nations such China and India are likely to witness significant growth

Dearth of required finances to clinically interpret the drug monitoring results is likely to be major restraint to the Therapeutic drug monitoring market growth during the forecast period…Continued.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Reasons to buy Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report: –

Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market scenario and trends.

Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.

Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.

It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.

