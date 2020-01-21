Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in East Asia to Marine Wind Turbine Market 2019 – 2026

Global Marine Wind Turbine market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Marine Wind Turbine market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Marine Wind Turbine market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Marine Wind Turbine market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are aiding the growth of the global marine wind turbine market. Some of the major driving factors for propelling the market growth are paradigm shift towards utilizing renewable energy sources and rise in government investments on new projects for generation of energy through renewable sources. Increased energy consumption and introduction of technologically advanced turbines are also fuelling the expansion of the global marine wind turbine market.

Although marine wind turbines contribute to be the important source of renewable energy, the environmental impacts caused on the ecosystem by marine wind turbine operations are restraining the growth of the global marine wind turbine market. Another factor that is negatively impacting the demand for marine wind turbine is its restricted geographical reach. However, significant increase in research and development funding by the manufacturers is leading to the development of highly efficient, floating and silent wind turbines for offering optimized safety with reduced noise.

Marine Wind Turbine Market- Geographical Outlook

In terms of geography, there are five major regions that divide the global marine wind turbine market. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. Of these, the global marine wind turbines market is currently dominated by Europe. The regional market is anticipated to continue its dominance over the given forecast period owing to the high focus on offshore wind generation through wind turbines as a result of stringent government policies for environment protection. Currently, the U.K. holds the leading installed offshore wind capacity in the Europe.

Significant opportunities are expected to be created in the U.S. due to the presence of limited number of offshore wind farms in this area. In the Asia Pacific region, the countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and India are adopting renewable energy generation operations and have approved multiple projects that are currently in developing stage. This is estimated to produce significant growth opportunities in this region. Rapid depletion of non-renewable energy sources and the harmful effects caused on environment due to fossil fuel emission are leading to the rise demand for alternative renewable energy options, which in turn is estimated to propel the growth of the marine wind turbine market in the Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

