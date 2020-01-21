Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis| Amazon, Google, IBM Corporation

The global SaaS market accounted for US$ 31.57 Bn in the year 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 172.20 Bn in the year 2025.

Adoptions of SaaS is expected to accelerate exponentially in the coming few years due to retail, hospitality, financial, technology and communications and healthcare industry verticals’ inclination towards transforming their legacy IT structures completely into a SaaS-based structure. Many SME’s and large scale industries in the above verticals have adopted SaaS-based solutions owing to the advantages it offers and are significantly contributing to SaaS market. Offering services at cheaper rates drive SME’s to adopt these solutions while providing redundancies and data privacy with less time to market the product are the reasons behind the large scale adoptions of SaaS-based solutions by large industries in all verticals are driving the SaaS market.

ADP LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Workday Inc.

Small organizations venturing into new businesses cannot invest heavily for storage spaces. Even if they keep such huge investments only in storage spaces, they wouldn’t be able to then invest for their products. Break-even time would also have a bearing in the profitability of the organization. This is where the need and huge opportunity for a shared infrastructure for data storage, management and maintenance arises. SaaS model is a kind of shared infrastructure wherein such small organizations have to pay for on-demand usage of the software and need not store any data or purchase the software. This provides smaller organizations with a good opportunity cost. SaaS market players can take this opportunity to capitalize on the worldwide market here.

Infrastructure requirements are crucial for any technology to succeed. The ease of integration of technology with the existing infrastructure makes it much more popular. Considering the current scenario, it would be impractical to think that AI can become a convention in SaaS products without provisioning an AI infrastructure for its development. Also, hiring a team of AI specialists would not be feasible for small startups always. So, the commercialization of AI is only possible when either big players enter this market, or huge investments are made in this market. Currently, the major players are open-sourcing AI libraries, this combined with more and more emerging startups offering AI in the form of APIs. 2016 is expected to witness the growth of both trends. However, the scope for improvement is there and scope to improve the knowledge about the product should be considered as an opportunity for startups venturing out into these fields before easy to use & developer friendly APIs become ubiquitous.

GLOBAL SaaS MARKET- SEGMENTATION

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Applications

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others (Business Intelligence, Compliance, Messaging and Collaboration, Web Conferencing platforms)

By End-user

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (<1B Revenue)

Large Enterprises (>=1B Revenue)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



