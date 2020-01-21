Smartwatches Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2020

In 2029, the Smartwatches market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Smartwatches market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Smartwatches market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in this report include Pebble Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Nike Inc., Garmin Ltd., Sony Electronics Inc., Fitbit Inc., Martian Watches, ConnecteDevice Ltd., and Qualcomm Incorporated

The global smartwatches market is categorized into the following segments:

Smartwatches Market, by Price Range

High-end Smartwatches

Mid-end Smartwatches

Low-end Smartwatches

Smartwatches Market, by Operating System

Android Wear

Watch OS (iOS)

Others

Smartwatches Market, by Geography

North America

Europe Eastern Europe Western Europe



Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Japan



Latin America

Middle East and Africa

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald