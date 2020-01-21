Smart Irrigation Controller Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years
[160 Pages Report] PMI's publication of the Smart Irrigation Controller Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Smart Irrigation Controller and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Smart Irrigation Controller, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Smart Irrigation Controller
- What you should look for in a Smart Irrigation Controller solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Smart Irrigation Controller provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Skydrop, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GreenIQ LTD, Galcon, Rachio, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., and Weathermatic.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Plug-IN Controllers, Standalone Controllers, and Smart Homes Based Controllers)
- By Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Golf Courses, and Agricultural Fields and Greenhouses)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
