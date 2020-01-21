Residential Decorative Concrete Market Patents Analysis 2019-2026

Detailed Study on the Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market

Residential Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Boral Limited (Australia)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Concrete Overlays

Colored Concrete

Polished Concrete

Epoxy Coating

Others

Segment by Application

Floors

Driveways & sidewalks

Walls

Patios

Pool decks

Others

