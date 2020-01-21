Poppy Seed Market: Who Begins To Separate Itself From Competitors?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Poppy Seed Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Frontier Natural Products (United States), Bio Nutrition (United States), Bob’s Red Mill (United States), Solo Foods (United States), Olivenation (United States) and Woodland Foods (United States) etc.

Poppy seeds are obtained by poppy as oilseeds which are widely used in various countries, they come in dried, powdered and oil form. The seeds contain linoleic acid which has omega-6 fatty acids good for heart health but excess consumption of omega-6 fatty acids can have harmful effect on health. Iron and phosphorous in poppy seeds maintain bones and muscle health. Its demand for cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry is increasing the global market share. There are regulations regarding the safety and security of people under the name Poppy Regulation Act.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds and Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical Products.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Demand in Bakery Products . Major Vendors, such as Frontier Natural Products (United States), Bio Nutrition (United States), Bob’s Red Mill (United States), Solo Foods (United States), Olivenation (United States) and Woodland Foods (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

According to the report, Increasing Demand in Bakery Products is one of the primary growth factors for the market. Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds is also expected to contribute significantly to the Poppy Seed market. Overall, Food applications of Poppy Seed, and the growing awareness of them, is what makes this segment of the industry important to its overall growth. The Form, such as Dried Seeds, is boosting the Poppy Seed market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.The Distribution Channels, such as Supermarkets, is boosting the Poppy Seed market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Poppy Seed market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Providing Unadulterated Product will boost the Market “.

Market Size Estimation:

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Poppy Seed market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Data Triangulation:

The overall Poppy Seed market size is calculated using market estimation process, the Poppy Seed market was further split into various segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering and arriving at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments, the market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been utilized, wherever applicable. The data have been triangulated by studying various influencing factors and trends identified from both demand and supply sides of various applications involved in the study. Along with this, the Global Poppy Seed market size has been validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Regulatory Insights:

According to the Poppy Regulation Act, opium poppy activities have been permitted the activities of cultivation, possession, transportation, and processing of poppy seeds. This act regulates the risk of safety and security of people by allowing them to carry out the said activities.

Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds

Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical Products

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand in Bakery Products

Rising Consumption of Poppy Seeds for Heart Health

Restraints:

Risk of Allergies from the Consumption of Poppy Seeds

Stringent Regulatory Norms Associated with Poppy Seeds

Opportunities:

Providing Unadulterated Product will boost the Market and Increasing Availability in Ecommerce Sites

Challenges:

Price Fluctuations of Poppy Seeds might Hinder the Growth of the Market and Availability of Adulterated Poppy Seeds by Local Price with Low Price

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

