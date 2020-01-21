Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Update: Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as General Mills (United States), Kellogg (United States), SunOpta (Canada), Sunkist Growers (United States), Welch Foods Inc. (United States), Flaper (Spain), Bare Foods (United States), Crispy Green (United States), Crunchies Natural Food (United States) etc.

Summary:

Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Overview:

Fruit snacks made with 100 percent fruit, no sugar added, no artificial colors and flavors or preservatives. The market is driven by rising preference for healthier snacks and a growing number of product launches with new flavors. And increasing demand for low-calorie snacks. Economy rebalances, spending on food products and prices have subsequently increased. With spending and consumer confidence both on the rise, there may be further opportunities for the growth of organic food products that meet diverse consumer demands. Distribution channels are also evolving, and Mintel predicts that market growth in natural and organic food and beverages will lead retailers to increasingly consider featuring these products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate as distribution channels for organic packaged food in the U.S., with a 72% share of market sales. Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Mills (United States), Kellogg (United States), SunOpta (Canada), Sunkist Growers (United States), Welch Foods Inc. (United States), Flaper (Spain), Bare Foods (United States), Crispy Green (United States), Crunchies Natural Food (United States) and Mount Franklin Foods (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Packaged Fruit Snacks has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Fruits Flavour, the sub-segment i.e. Pineapples will boost the Packaged Fruit Snacks market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Online Stores will boost the Packaged Fruit Snacks market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Packaging, the sub-segment i.e. Rigid Plastics will boost the Packaged Fruit Snacks market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

One of the key patterns that will drive the development prospects for the Packaged Fruit Snacks amid the anticipated period is the Technological Advancement in the Cold Chain Industry . The Fruits Flavour, such as Pineapples, is boosting the Packaged Fruit Snacks market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The Distribution Channel, such as Online Stores, is boosting the Packaged Fruit Snacks market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The Packaging, such as Rigid Plastics, is boosting the Packaged Fruit Snacks market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

The Packaged Fruit Snacks market is very focused because of the nearness of many key organizations. The main Vendors are focusing on presenting new product/services and are constantly upgrading their existing offerings to keep pace with the overall industry.

The key target audience considered while formulating the study are as follows:

Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Packaged Fruit Snacks Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Raw Material Suppliers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industries

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Packaged Fruit Snacks market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Packaged Fruit Snacks market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Packaged Fruit Snacks Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Raw Material Suppliers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industries.

This helps us to gather the data for the playersÂ’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Market Drivers:

The rise in Demand for Nutrition-Rich Processed Foods

Changing Consumers Lifestyles

Rise of Personalized Nutrition

Market Trend:

Increase Production of Fruit Snacks

Increase Adoption of Organic Fruit Snacks

Rising Preference for Online Shopping

Restraints:

Rising Cost of Packaging Raw Materials

Rapid Changes in Packaging Technology

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in the Cold Chain Industry

Increase Number of Production Companies in Emerging Countries

Challenges:

Processed Food Being Perceived As Harmful To Health

Fluctuations in Raw Material Costs

Major Market Developments:

In Apr 2019, The Ferrero Group announced the acquisition of cookie, fruit-flavored snacks business from Kellogg Company. Through this agreement, Ferrero entered in new Strategic product categories to strengthen its position in the North American market.

In Jun 2019, Bare Snacks announced the launch of baked fruit and coconut blends. These are available in two verities including bare medley pineapple chips, coconut chips & Strawberry Chips. These are without any preservatives and baked not fried.

The global packaged fruit snacks market is highly competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability.

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Packaged Fruit Snacks market on the basis of product [Organic Fruit Snacks and Inorganic Fruit Snacks] , application [Adults and Kids], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Packaged Fruit Snacks market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Packaged Fruit Snacks industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Nourish Snacks (United States), Nutty Goodness (United States), Peeled Snacks (United States), Tropical Foods (United States) and WhiteWave Foods (United States).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Packaged Fruit Snacks market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

