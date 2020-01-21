Organic Fertilizers Market Size Forecast – 2030
“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Organic Fertilizers Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Organic Fertilizers and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Organic Fertilizers, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Organic Fertilizers
- What you should look for in a Organic Fertilizers solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Organic Fertilizers provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd., Multiplex Group, Fertikal N.V., Crop Agro, Walt’s Organic Fertilizer, National Fertilizers Limited, California Organic Fertilizers, Tata Chemicals Limited, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited and Coromandel International Limited.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Source (Plants, Animals and Minerals)
- By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others)
- By Form (Dry or Liquid Form)
- By Application (Soil Treatment and Seed Treatment)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
