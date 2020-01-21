Organic Fertilizers Market Size Forecast – 2030

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Organic Fertilizers Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Organic Fertilizers and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Organic Fertilizers, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd., Multiplex Group, Fertikal N.V., Crop Agro, Walt’s Organic Fertilizer, National Fertilizers Limited, California Organic Fertilizers, Tata Chemicals Limited, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited and Coromandel International Limited.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Source (Plants, Animals and Minerals)

(Plants, Animals and Minerals) By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others)

(Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others) By Form (Dry or Liquid Form)

(Dry or Liquid Form) By Application (Soil Treatment and Seed Treatment)

(Soil Treatment and Seed Treatment) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

