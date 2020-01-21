NFC POS Terminal Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

Fast, reliable and effective payments using mobile devices without the hassles of using a card for payment has been realized with the use of NFC technology for contactless payments. The time taken for a single transaction is much lesser than the traditional chip and PIN method. The users have a higher value addition as they do not need to key in the PIN in public or hand the card to the POS operator.

Encouraging demands for contactless payments such as smart cards, high penetration of mobile handsets equipped with NFC technology are some of the factors that are anticipated to drive rapid growth of this market during the forecast period. High costs associated with their deployments is anticipated to hinder the growth of this market in the developing economies in the coming few years. However, the influx of large number of mobile payment solutions is anticipated to further create more opportunities for the NFC POS terminal players in this market.

NFC POS Terminal Market study by "The Insight Partners" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation

Leading NFC POS Terminal Market Players:

Cybernet, Inc.

Equinox Payments

First Data Corp.

Heartland Payment Systems

Paz Technology Ltd.

Ingenico SA

NEC Technology

SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd.

VeriFone Systems.

Castles Technology Co.

