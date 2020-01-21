New Exclusive Report on Rapid Test Market 2019-2026 with Top Key Players like Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Becton, Dickinson and Company, etc.

The market intelligence report on the Rapid Test market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Rapid Test market was valued at USD 24.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 48.54 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8 %. The initial diagnosis of diseases, as well as accuracy, play an essential role in the treatment of patients. The adoption of rapid diagnostic kits is increasingly recognized for its accuracy and economical testing for diseases such as syphilis, HIV, and tuberculosis. The need for diagnostic tests in several areas of medical care has created significant growth opportunities in the global rapid testing market. Quick tests, see tests that can be used in case of emergency in medical centers or for home treatment. The unique feature of this form of testing is the limited use of resources and simplicity of execution. Increasing the number of preliminary screening procedures in hospitals and increasing the number of rapid tests in developing regions are contributing factors to the growth of the sector. The rapid contagious disease test market is expected to experience the most robust growth over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need for rapid test results to improve performance, strict government regulations, globalization of the food trade, and the increasing incidence of foodborne illness attributable to increased demand from the rapid testing market.

Key participants include Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Roche Diagnostics.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end- use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Rapid Test market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product

Professional Rapid Test Product

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infectious Disease

Cardiology

Oncology

Pregnancy & Fertility

Toxicology

Glucose Monitoring

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital & Clinic

Diagnostic Laboratory

Home Care

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rapid Test market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.7 % and 8.5% CAGR, respectively. Demand for early diagnosis of disease is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

The increasing introduction of combination products such as drug delivery and smart devices is inducing OEMs to work with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The forward integration of OEMs to develop rapid diagnostic products will further drive market growth, owing to the availability of a wide range of products.

Increasing demand for decentralized assessments is a crucial factor boosting the industry growth.

The ever increasing consumer consciousness regarding food safety and rise in involvement of several government & non-government bodies to provide safe food products to consumers will offer new opportunities to rapid test market players…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Reasons to buy Rapid Test Market Report: –

Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Rapid Test market scenario and trends.

Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.

Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Rapid Test Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.

It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.

