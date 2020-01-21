Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

Assessment of the Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

The recent study on the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with service providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ipswitch, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Bricata, Inc., CA Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, and NetmonInc.

Thenetwork traffic analysis solutions markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

By Component

Solutions Traffic Behavior Analysis Network Troubleshooting Network Security Monitoring Network Bandwidth Monitoring Peering Analysis Others (Network Capacity Planning and Network Traffic Forensic)

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Enterprises BFSI Healthcare Government Retail Energy & Utilities Education Manufacturing Others (Media & Entertainment, IT, Aerospace & Defense and Hospitality)

Service Providers Telecom Service Providers Internet Service Providers Internet Data Center Service Providers Managed Service Providers Cloud Service Providers Others (Cable Network Providers, etc.)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the network analysis solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments, detailing the above given segment level analysis for all countries/regions.

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market establish their foothold in the current Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market solidify their position in the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market?

