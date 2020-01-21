Mobile Robotics Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

A mobile robot is an automatic machine that is capable of locomotion. Localization, perception, mapping, navigation, and locomotion are the principal activities of the mobile robot. Mobile robotics technology is becoming increasingly popular in sectors such as logistics, warehousing, medical & healthcare and defense. It assists in efficiently managing industry specific activities, overcomes human constraints and optimizes cost by saving HR expenses. They are used for numerous industry operations as well as to perform critical activities in which human life can be exposed to risk.

Mobile robotics market is majorly driven by the factors such as development in the autonomous technology, growing demand for the automatic equipment from aerospace and defense industry and growth of automation in the manufacturing industry whereas high price and maintenance are some of the restraints of the mobile robotics market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Aethon, iRobot Corporation, OMRON Adept Technologies, Amazon Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Gecko Systems Intl. Corporation, Mobile Industrial robots, Clearpath Robotics, KUKA AG, and Bluefin Robotics Corporation among others.

