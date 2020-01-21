Latest Release: Potash Fertilizers Market Is Thriving Worldwide
“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Potash Fertilizers Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Potash Fertilizers and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Potash Fertilizers, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Potash Fertilizers
- What you should look for in a Potash Fertilizers solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Potash Fertilizers provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Yara International ASA, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd., K S Aktiengesellschaft, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile, The Mosaic Company, Eurochem Group AG, JSC Belaruskali, Sinofert Holdings Limited.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Crop Type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others)
- By Application (broadcasting, foliar, fertigation)
- By Form (liquid, and solid)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and, Middle East & Africa)
