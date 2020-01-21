Kefir Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027

The global Kefir market accounted for US$ 1,374.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,258.5 Mn by 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global Kefir market. The growth of the kefir market in this region is primarily attributed to a large consumer base present in the region and high awareness about the benefits of kefir among the users. Fermented milk originates from the Near East and subsequently became popular in Eastern and Central Europe. Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt that is made from kefir grains, a specific type of hemophilic symbiotic culture. Kefir was originated in the North Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and Russia, where it is prepared by inoculating cow, goat, or sheep milk with kefir grains.

Kefir Market the market research report provides the latest industry data and future industry trends, allowing you to identify products and end users that drive revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the main competitors and provides the strategic information of the industry. Analysis of the key factors that influence the market. The report includes forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the main industry players.

Leading Kefir Market Players:

Bakoma Sp. z o. o

Best of Farms LLC (Latta)

Biotiful Dairy Ltd

Danone S.A.

Hain Celestial

Krasnystaw OSM

Les produits de marque Liberté inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Valio

Worldwide Kefir Market to 2027 research report conveys industry business patterns and the undertaking information, tolerating one to grasp clients and the stock driving gainfulness and yield development. The report highlights information on improvements and Global Kefir Market trends, drivers, revenue and furthermore available. The market report pulls in the most peculiar bits of knowledge of this business additionally makes Kefir Market- forecast that is important out there.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Kefir Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Extract Type, Form and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Kefir- Market through the segments and sub-segments.

