Janus Kinase Inhibitors – Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 45 therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of the JAK inhibitors in the pipeline are being developed for oral administration. It has been observed that the oral route of medication is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Moreover, the drugs administered by this route are less invasive and can be modified for extended release, thereby increasing the bioavailability. Also, administration of JAK inhibitors through oral route have shown promising results in the clinical studies.

It has been observed that many pharmaceutical companies are leveraging new and improved technologies for the development of JAK inhibitors. These technologies play an important role in the drug development, thereby helping the companies develop more specific and effective targeted therapies. For instance, the focus of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Topical by Design Platform is ensuring highly localized drug delivery against the selected targets or pathway, while minimizing the systemic exposure. Highly effective topical therapies are created by utilizing this approach. Moreover, products developed using this technology, if approved, might also be eligible for regulatory exclusivity as new chemical entities (NCEs).

In the wake of various strategic development activities, Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Janssen Global LLC signed an agreement in February 2018 to jointly develop and commercialize Phase I product, TD-1473. Similarly, Galapagos NV and Gilead Sciences Inc. in December 2015 signed a partnership agreement to develop and commercialize filgotinib for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease. Therefore, collaborating and partnering with other companies can help the current players in the pipeline to expand their drug portfolio for the treatment of diseases related to the JAK/STAT pathway.

Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., Italfarmaco S.p.A, CTI BioPharma Corp., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Janssen Global LLC, and Galapagos NV are some of the companies involved in the development of JAK inhibitors.

