Insect Growth Regulators Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2019 to 2027

The detailed study on the Insect Growth Regulators Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Insect Growth Regulators Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Insect Growth Regulators Market introspects the scenario of the Insect Growth Regulators market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Insect Growth Regulators Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Insect Growth Regulators Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Insect Growth Regulators Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Insect Growth Regulators Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Insect Growth Regulators Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Insect Growth Regulators Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Insect Growth Regulators Market:

What are the prospects of the Insect Growth Regulators Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Insect Growth Regulators Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Insect Growth Regulators Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Key players in the insect growth regulators market include Bayer Crop Science AG, Dow Chemicals Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, etc. Some of the regional players in insect growth regulators market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Valent USA Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Co., and Russell IPM.

Many small scale companies have started their operations in various regions such as China, India, and Brazil, etc. where they are manufacturing insect growth regulators with hundreds of different formulations, which have different selectivity for a range of insects and show varied results depending upon the species of insects the products are used on. Market leaders, on the other hand, are keeping it straight and simple by developing insect growth regulators for common insects such as ants, cockroaches, and mosquitoes, making their share in the market higher than regional competitors. Bayer, for example, in Dec 2018, has received a WHO pre-qualification for Fludora Fusion, an insect growth regulator to combat malaria-causing mosquitoes. Syngenta, in April 2019, announced that their new insect growth regulators having a novel mode of action to address malarial vectors, and are currently under the primary phase of research. The companies have also divested from other businesses to concentrate on a narrower product portfolio, including insect growth regulators' business. Bayer divested from its animal health business with a sale to Elanco for US$ 7.6 Bn. Dow Chemicals Company also divested its acetone derivatives business to concentrate on other lucrative products of the company, including insect growth regulators.

Even after being in fierce competition, companies in the insect growth regulators market are always ready to join hands with other players to create opportunities for both counterparts. One such recent example is Valent USA, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemicals, which signed distribution agreements with another insect growth regulators manufacturing and distribution company, NuFarm, in Sept 2018, making Nufarm an exclusive distributor for a broad portfolio of Valent’s products including insect growth regulators.

