Increasing Demand for Digital Orthodontics Market 2020 Growing Rapidly by 3M, Align Technology, Inc., Stratasys Ltd, DynaFlex, Olympus Corporation

This market research report provides a big picture on "Digital Orthodontics Market", on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

Orthodontics has been less rapid in acceptance of the digital transformation in dentistry. Digital dentistry has been embraced in our daily practice from the use of digital radiography to the fabrication of CAD/CAM restorations. The recent introduction of 3D superimposition techniques of study models as well CBCTs/CT17 scans has enabled unprecedented insights into the effects of orthodontics surgery not only on the teeth and surrounding bones but also on the facial soft tissues and airways.

The List of Companies

1. 3M

2. Align Technology, Inc.

3. Stratasys Ltd

4. DynaFlex

5. Olympus Corporation

6. ALTEM Technologies (P) Ltd

7. Ormco Corporation

8. GDC Holdings, Inc.

9. Carestream Health Inc.

10. Planmeca Oy

The global digital orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end user and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into X-rays, Lasers, White Light, 3D impressions, and 3D imaging. Based on technology, the global digital orthodontics market is segmented into Digital Photography, Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing, Intraoral Scanners, and 3D Printing. On the basis of end user, the global digital orthodontics market is segmented into, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital orthodontics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital orthodontics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital orthodontics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the digital orthodontics market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report: – Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth. – Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period. – Understand where the market opportunities lies. – Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market. – Pick up on the leading market players within the market. – Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

