High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market by Application (LED Lighting, Semiconductor Substrate, Batteries, Optical, Medical) and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity 2020-2024

High purity alumina (HPA) is a high-purity form of aluminium oxide (Al2O3). One of the major applications of high-purity alumina (HPA) is in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used as a substrate in LED preparation. The demand for this material is also driven by the growth of the lithium ion battery market, where high purity alumina is used as a protective coating. The analysts forecast the global high purity alumina market to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high purity alumina for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the high purity alumina sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global high purity alumina market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the high purity alumina market is segmented into:

– LED Lighting

– Semiconductor Substrate

– Batteries

– Optical

– Medical

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Some of the leading players in the global high purity alumina market are:

– Altech Chemicals Limited

– Baikowski SAS

– CHALCO Shandong Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Hengbo New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Pengda New Material Co., Ltd.

– Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co., Ltd.

– Norsk Hydro ASA

– Orbite Technologies Inc.

– Polar Sapphire Ltd.

– Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

– Sasol Limited

– Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Co., Ltd.

– Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global high purity alumina market.

– To classify and forecast global high purity alumina market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global high purity alumina market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global high purity alumina market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global high purity alumina market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global high purity alumina market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audiences are:

– Manufacturers of high purity alumina

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to high purity alumina

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with high purity alumina suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Summary

Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Scope of the Report

Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology

Chapter Five: Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

Chapter Six: Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global High Purity Alumina Market by Application 2014-2024

7.2 Global High Purity Alumina Market by LED Lighting Segment

7.3 Global High Purity Alumina Market by Semiconductor Substrate Segment

7.4 Global High Purity Alumina Market by Batteries Segment

7.5 Global High Purity Alumina Market by Optical Segment

7.6 Global High Purity Alumina Market by Medical Segment

Chapter Eight: Drivers & Challenges

8.1 Market Growth Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Market Trends

Chapter Nine: High Purity Alumina Market in North America

9.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.2 Market Segmentation by Application

9.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Ten: High Purity Alumina Market in Europe

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Eleven: High Purity Alumina Market in Asia-Pacific

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Twelve: High Purity Alumina Market in MEA

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Thirteen: High Purity Alumina Market in South America

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Fourteen: Key Vendor Analysis

14.1 Altech Chemicals Limited

14.2 Baikowski SAS

14.3 CHALCO Shandong Co., Ltd.

14.4 Hebei Hengbo New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

14.5 Hebei Pengda New Material Co., Ltd.

14.6 Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co., Ltd.

14.7 Norsk Hydro ASA

14.8 Orbite Technologies Inc.

14.9 Polar Sapphire Ltd.

14.10 Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

14.11 Sasol Limited

14.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

14.13 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Co., Ltd.

14.14 Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd….

