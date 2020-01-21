High Performance Door Market 2020 Top Key Players- Hormann, Rite-Hite, Asi Doors, Rytec, Assa Abloy and more…
High Performance Door Market
This report focuses on High Performance Door volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Performance Door market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.The global High Performance Door market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High Performance Door in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High Performance Door manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hormann
Rite-Hite
Asi Doors
Rytec
Assa Abloy
Chase Doors
PerforMax Global
TNR Doors
TMI, LLC
Dortek Ltd.
Efaflex
Hart Doors
JDooor
Angel Mir
HAG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Rolling Doors
Folding Doors
Sliding Doors
Swinging Doors
Others
Segment by Application
Large Exterior Openings
Pharmaceutical Environment
Food & Drink Industry
Warehouse and Loading Bays
Others
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald