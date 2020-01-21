Hexamethylenediamine (CAS 124-09-4) Market Size, Share, Products, Types, Trends, Growth, Applications, Regions Outlook and Forecast to 2024
Hexamethylenediamine is the organic compound with the formula HN(CH)NH. Hexamethylenediamine is used almost exclusively for the production of polymers, an application that takes advantage of its structure. It is difunctional in terms of the amine groups and tetra functional with respect to the amine hydrogens. The great majority of the diamine is consumed by the production of nylon 66 via condensation with adipic acid. The analysts forecast the global hexamethylenediamine market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.45% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hexamethylenediamine for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the hexamethylenediamine sales volume and revenue.
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, process, and application.
Geographically, the global hexamethylenediamine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.
– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)
On the basis of process, the global hexamethylenediamine market is segmented into:
– Acrylonitrile (AN) Process
– Butadiene Process
Based on application, the hexamethylenediamine market is segmented into:
– Nylon
– Polyurethane
– Epoxy Resins
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global hexamethylenediamine market are:
– INVISTA Sarl
– Ascend Performance Materials LLC
– Solvay S.A.
– Butachimie SNC
– Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.
– BASF SE
– Asahi Kasei Corporation
– Radici Partecipazioni Spa
– Anshan Guorui Chemical Co., Ltd.
– SSME Azot Association
– Tianchen Qixiang New Materials Corporations Ltd.
Objective of the study:
– To analyze and forecast the market size of global hexamethylenediamine market.
– To classify and forecast global hexamethylenediamine market based on region, process, and application.
– To identify drivers and challenges for global hexamethylenediamine market.
– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hexamethylenediamine market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for global hexamethylenediamine market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hexamethylenediamine market.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key target audience are:
– Manufacturers of hexamethylenediamine
– Raw material suppliers
– Market research and consulting firms
– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
– Organizations, forums and alliances related to hexamethylenediamine
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with hexamethylenediamine suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Summary
Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations
Chapter Three: Scope of the Report
Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology
Chapter Five: Introduction
5.1 Overview
5.2 Value Chain
Chapter Six: Market Landscape
6.1 Market Size and Forecast
Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Process
7.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Process 2014-2024
7.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Acrylonitrile (AN) Process
7.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Butadiene Process
Chapter Eight: Market Segmentation by Application
8.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Application 2014-2024
8.2 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Nylon Segment
8.3 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Polyurethane Segment
8.4 Global Hexamethylenediamine Market by Epoxy Resins Segment
Chapter Nine: Drivers & Challenges
9.1 Market Growth Drivers
9.2 Market Challenges
9.3 Market Trends
Chapter Ten: Hexamethylenediamine Market in North America
10.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.2 Market Segmentation by Application
10.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Eleven: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Europe
11.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.2 Market Segmentation by Application
11.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Twelve: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Asia-Pacific
12.1 Market Size and Forecast
12.2 Market Segmentation by Application
12.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Thirteen: Hexamethylenediamine Market in MEA
13.1 Market Size and Forecast
13.2 Market Segmentation by Application
13.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Fourteen: Hexamethylenediamine Market in South America
14.1 Market Size and Forecast
14.2 Market Segmentation by Application
14.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Fifteen: Key Vendor Analysis
15.1 INVISTA Sarl
15.2 Ascend Performance Materials LLC
15.3 Solvay S.A.
15.4 Butachimie SNC
15.5 Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.
15.6 BASF SE
15.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation
15.8 Radici Partecipazioni Spa
15.9 Anshan Guorui Chemical Co., Ltd.
15.10 SSME Azot Association
15.11 Tianchen Qixiang New Materials Corporations Ltd…
