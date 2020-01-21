Business General News Market Updates Uncategorized

Green Roof Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Green Roof Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Green Roof and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Green Roof , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Green Roof
  • What you should look for in a Green Roof solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Green Roof provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Optigreen Ltd.
  • Green Roof Blocks LLC
  • Axter Ltd.
  • Hannor
  • Bauder Ltd.
  • ZinCo GmbH
  • Soprema Inc.
  • Xero Flor
  • Bender Products Inc.
  • Sempergreen
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Type (Extensive and Intensive)
  • By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial)
  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

