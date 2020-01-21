Global Tannic Acid Market 2020 by Product, Types, Applications, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Tannic Acid Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Tannic acid is a specific form of tannin that formally contains 10 galloyl (3,4,5-trihydroxyphenyl) units surrounding a glucose center. Tannic acid is used in chemicals, tanning, textile mordants and fixatives, and electroplating. It has also been used in pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry. The analysts forecast the global tannic acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tannic acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tannic acid sales volume and revenue.
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.
Geographically, the global tannic acid market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.
– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)
On the basis of product, the global tannic acid market is segmented into:
– Technical Grade Tannic Acid
– Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid
– Food Grade Tannic Acid
Based on application, the tannic acid market is segmented into:
– Chemical Intermediates
– Food & Beverages
– Industrial Auxiliaries
– Oil & Gas
– Pharmaceuticals
– Textile & Leather
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global tannic acid market are:
– Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
– Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.
– Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.
– Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .
– Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd.
– Nanjing Longyuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory
– Silvateam S.p.A.
– Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.
– Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.
Objective of the study:
– To analyze and forecast the market size of global tannic acid market.
– To classify and forecast global tannic acid market based on region, product, and application.
– To identify drivers and challenges for global tannic acid market.
– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tannic acid market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for global tannic acid market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tannic acid market.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key target audiences are:
– Manufacturers of tannic acid
– Raw material suppliers
– Market research and consulting firms
– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
– Organizations, forums and alliances related to tannic acid
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with tannic acid suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Summary
Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations
Chapter Three: Scope of the Report
Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology
Chapter Five: Introduction
5.1 Overview
5.2 Value Chain
Chapter Six: Market Landscape
6.1 Market Size and Forecast
Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Global Tannic Acid Market by Product 2014-2024
7.2 Global Technical Grade Tannic Acid Market
7.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid Market
7.4 Global Food Grade Tannic Acid Market
Chapter Eight: Market Segmentation by Application
8.1 Global Tannic Acid Market by Application 2014-2024
8.2 Global Tannic Acid Market by Chemical Intermediates Segment
8.3 Global Tannic Acid Market by Food & Beverages Segment
8.4 Global Tannic Acid Market by Industrial Auxiliaries Segment
8.5 Global Tannic Acid Market by Oil & Gas Segment
8.6 Global Tannic Acid Market by Pharmaceuticals Segment
8.7 Global Tannic Acid Market by Textile & Leather Segment
Chapter Nine: Drivers & Challenges
9.1 Market Growth Drivers
9.2 Market Challenges
9.3 Market Trends
Chapter Ten: Tannic Acid Market in North America
10.1 Market Size and Forecast
10.2 Market Segmentation by Application
10.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Eleven: Tannic Acid Market in Europe
11.1 Market Size and Forecast
11.2 Market Segmentation by Application
11.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Twelve: Tannic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific
12.1 Market Size and Forecast
12.2 Market Segmentation by Application
12.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Thirteen: Tannic Acid Market in MEA
13.1 Market Size and Forecast
13.2 Market Segmentation by Application
13.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Fourteen: Tannic Acid Market in South America
14.1 Market Size and Forecast
14.2 Market Segmentation by Application
14.3 Market Segmentation by Country
Chapter Fifteen: Key Vendor Analysis
15.1 Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
15.2 Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.
15.3 Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.
15.4 Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .
15.5 Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd.
15.6 Nanjing Longyuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory
15.7 Silvateam S.p.A.
15.8 Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.
15.9 Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.
