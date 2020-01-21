Global Tannic Acid Market 2020 by Product, Types, Applications, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Tannic Acid Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Tannic acid is a specific form of tannin that formally contains 10 galloyl (3,4,5-trihydroxyphenyl) units surrounding a glucose center. Tannic acid is used in chemicals, tanning, textile mordants and fixatives, and electroplating. It has also been used in pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry. The analysts forecast the global tannic acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tannic acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tannic acid sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global tannic acid market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global tannic acid market is segmented into:

– Technical Grade Tannic Acid

– Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid

– Food Grade Tannic Acid

Based on application, the tannic acid market is segmented into:

– Chemical Intermediates

– Food & Beverages

– Industrial Auxiliaries

– Oil & Gas

– Pharmaceuticals

– Textile & Leather



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global tannic acid market are:

– Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.

– Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .

– Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

– Nanjing Longyuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory

– Silvateam S.p.A.

– Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global tannic acid market.

– To classify and forecast global tannic acid market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global tannic acid market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tannic acid market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global tannic acid market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tannic acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audiences are:

– Manufacturers of tannic acid

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to tannic acid

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with tannic acid suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Summary

Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Scope of the Report

Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology

Chapter Five: Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

Chapter Six: Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Tannic Acid Market by Product 2014-2024

7.2 Global Technical Grade Tannic Acid Market

7.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid Market

7.4 Global Food Grade Tannic Acid Market

Chapter Eight: Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Tannic Acid Market by Application 2014-2024

8.2 Global Tannic Acid Market by Chemical Intermediates Segment

8.3 Global Tannic Acid Market by Food & Beverages Segment

8.4 Global Tannic Acid Market by Industrial Auxiliaries Segment

8.5 Global Tannic Acid Market by Oil & Gas Segment

8.6 Global Tannic Acid Market by Pharmaceuticals Segment

8.7 Global Tannic Acid Market by Textile & Leather Segment

Chapter Nine: Drivers & Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Tannic Acid Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Eleven: Tannic Acid Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Twelve: Tannic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Thirteen: Tannic Acid Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Fourteen: Tannic Acid Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Fifteen: Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

15.2 Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.

15.3 Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.

15.4 Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .

15.5 Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

15.6 Nanjing Longyuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory

15.7 Silvateam S.p.A.

15.8 Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.

15.9 Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

