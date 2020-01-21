Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research Study 2019| Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share | Reports and Data

The market intelligence report on the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market was valued at USD 82430.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 144958.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The pharmaceutical industry uses outsourcing services from providers in the form of contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Comprehensive single-source provider from drug development through commercial manufacture has emerged in recent years. It is known as contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS), or contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO). Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing organizations are a response to the competitive international nature of the pharmaceutical market as well as the increasing demand for outsourced services.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma International GMBH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Consort Medical plc (UK), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing



Parenteral/Injectable Tablet Capsule Oral Liquid Other Formulations



Biologics Manufacturing Services Biologics API Manufacturing Biologics FDF Manufacturing

Drug Development Services

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Big Pharma

Small & Mid-size Pharma

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Further key findings from the report suggest

Drug development services segment is expected to witness substantial growth of 7.4 % during the forecast period

The companies operating in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are also acquiring start-ups working on enterprise network equipment technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. For instance, in April 2017, Famar announced the closure of the acquisition of a manufacturing site from Bayer, located at Pointe-Claire, Canada, with the transfer of full ownership of the plant to Famar. Also, in September 2018, Catalent’s acquired Cook Pharmica. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen Catalent’s position as a leader in the rapidly growing biologics development, analytical, manufacturing and finished product supply industry by adding more drug substance and drug product expertise and capacity to serve patients worldwide.

Pharmaceutical Contract manufacturing organizations offer advantages of reduction in overall investment required to bring a new drug product to market, providing access to expensive technologies, quick entry of products in markets, and greater flexibility This has led to several large companies to outsource their biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

