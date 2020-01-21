Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Segment Forecasts 2020 To 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Mobile Payment Technologies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The mobile payment technologies market consist of sales of mobile payment technologies and related services. This market deals with a method of payment that does not involve cash or cheques, but allows consumer to make immediate payments using portable electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

The global mobile payment technologies market was valued at about $36.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $118.36 billion at a CAGR of 34.1% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the mobile payment technologies market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile payments is an emerging trend in the mobile payment technologies market. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or people that can transfer data over a network without requiring any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. The integration of IoT in mobile payment technologies eases the payment experience of consumers and merchants, ensuring smooth and efficient payments on both ends. Due to increased convenience and safety provided by IoT-based mobile payments, many people are moving towards mobile payment technologies. For example, in 2015, MasterCard integrated IoT for bringing payments to a wide range of consumer products for around 50 billion devices that are expected to be connected to the internet by 2020. The company is also planning to come up with latest IoT-based devices to boost digital payments.

Some of the major players involved in the Mobile Payment Technologies market are PayPal Inc., MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, Google Inc. and Apple Inc.

