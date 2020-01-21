Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Hormonal Contraceptives Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global hormonal contraceptives market was valued at about $13.36 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $15.39 billion at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2022.

The hormonal contraceptives market consists of sale of hormonal contraceptives and related services. Hormonal contraceptives are used as a birth control method that acts on the endocrine system of the human body.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2440&type=smp

Major players in the global hormonal contraceptives market are Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Allergan and Afaxys Inc.

Increased awareness about the benefits and use of contraceptives is a major factor driving the hormonal contraceptives market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 16 million girls worldwide aged 15-19 give birth every year which accounts to approximately 11% of all births globally. In order to prevent these unplanned births global awareness programs such as “”Its your life, its your future”” by the WHO and world contraception day were initiated. The London Summit on Family Planning urged governments, international agencies, and other private sector to commit to improving access to voluntary family planning. This gave rise to the global partnership, Family Planning 2020 (FP2020).

The market for hormonal contraceptive drugs is restrained by the growing use of biologics in place of traditional chemical drugs. Biologics are the medicines containing one or more substances derived from a biological source like micro-organisms, animal cells or human cells. The ability to interact with specific targets puts these medicines above any other drugs, thus hampering the market of chemical hormonal contraceptive drugs.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2440

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald