2022 Global Diuretic Drugs Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Diuretic Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global diuretics market was valued at about $0.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.11 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022. The diuretic drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC Market is the largest market for diuretic drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The diuretic drugs market consist of sales of diuretic drugs and related services. Diuretic drugs help increase the flow of urine by reducing concentration of sodium and chloride in the body. Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, indapamide.

Major players in the diuretic drugs market are Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline and Roche.

The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the GBD (Global Burden Disease) 2015 study, there were around 1.2 Million people in the world who died due to kidney failure in the year 2015, a 32% rise since 2005.

The diuretic drugs market is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market. Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as FDA’s CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, WHO Guidelines. For instance, the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations of FDA in the USA imposes several regulations under 21 CFR parts 314, 210 and 211, with respect to application and licensing of new and generic drugs, regulations for manufacturing, processing, packaging or holding of drugs, and requirements for finished pharmaceuticals respectively. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald