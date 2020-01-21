Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The customer relationship management (CRM) software market consists of sales of customer relationship management software which helps to build strong relationships with its customers. It analyzes the customer interactions and automates the activities identified with deals, advertising, and client support throughout the customer lifecycle. It causes the organizations to remain associated with their clients and improve productivity and furthermore helps in streamlining work forms. Some of the CRM software include Agile CRM, Recruit CRM, Sales mate CRM, NetSuite CRM.

The global CRM software market was valued at about $25.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $36.53 billion at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2022.

The CRM Software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for CRM Software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Social and Mobile CRM are increasingly integrating social media channels into CRM platforms to offer to its full capabilities on every smart device by having a real-time access at any place or time. This integration helps to achieve greater productivity, better customer experience, and access to more relevant information. Advertisers have embraced social media platforms to associate and share with customers for improving products and perceptions. These also help businesses to manage customer grievances, requests, and inquiries. More number of users can access the data using social and mobile CRM. For example, Wells Fargo has implemented social CRM to engage with the customers and improve their availability. Wells Fargo also uses CRM to solve customer queries.

Some of the major players involved in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market are Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and SugarCRM.

