Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The business intelligence software (BI software) market consists of sales of business intelligence software. This software enables users to project information, visualize data, derive insights, improve business operations and make strategic business decisions. The components of business intelligence are source data, data warehouse, and online analytical processing (OLAP), visualizations, dashboards, and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes.

The global BI software market was valued at about $14.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $28.77 billion at a CAGR of 19.1% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the business intelligence software market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The business intelligence software market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Business Intelligence (BI) Software market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the end user industries are increasingly adopting cloud based business intelligence tools in order to enhance security, access from anywhere online and benefit from the advantages of economies of scale. The cloud-based BI software is a virtual network, can be accessed via internet hosted on the vendor’s servers to aid efficient connectivity of devices. Cloud-based BI software benefit the companies with its cost effectiveness and low investment as no additional hardware costs are involved, short implementation time and others. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), in 2018, 50% of the IT infrastructure spending is on cloud based tools and for efficient data storage it is expected to grow to 60-70% by 2020.

Some of the major players involved in the Business Intelligence (BI) Software market are Microsoft BI, IBM Congnos, SAP, SAS and Oracle BI.

