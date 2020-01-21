Generator Sales Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2025

The global Generator Sales market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Generator Sales market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Generator Sales market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Generator Sales market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Generator Sales market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Global Generator Sales Market, by Fuel

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others (including Propane, Biogas, and Gasoline)

Global Generator Sales Market, by Power Rating

Below 100 kVA

100 kVA – 500 kVA

501 kVA – 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

Global Generator Sales Market, by Application

Prime and Continuous

Standby

Peak Shaving

Global Generator Sales Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Generator Sales Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Ecuador Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Turkey



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Types of fuel covered by the study include diesel, natural gas, and others (including gasoline, propane, and biogas). In terms of value, the diesel segment accounted for the major share of the generator sales market in 2017.

Power ratings covered by the study include below 100 kVA, 100 kVA – 500 kVA, 501 kVA – 1000 kVA, and above 1000 kVA. In terms of value, the 100 kVA – 500 kVA segment held key share of the market in 2017.

Applications covered in this study include standby, prime and continuous, and peak shaving. In terms of value, the standby segment constituted the prominent share in 2017.

The end-user segment includes residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the industrial segment occupied the major share of the generator sales market in 2017.

Regional segments covered in this study include North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In terms of value, Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global generator sales market in 2017. China and ASEAN hold key share of the demand for generators in Asia Pacific.

Each market player encompassed in the Generator Sales market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Generator Sales market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

