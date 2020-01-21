Future of the US Defense Industry 2020 Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

The Future of the US Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023, published by Strategic Defense Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Synopsis

This report offers detailed analysis of the US defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The US defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the US defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the US defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the US defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

– Being the largest defense spender in the world, with a budget of US$639.2 billion in 2018, the US is expected to sustain its superiority over other nations in the coming years. During the historic period, the total defense budget, including funding for Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO), was relatively high, registering a CAGR of 2.39% due to the increasing instability fuelled by events such as the Russian annexation of Crimea, the festering status quo in civil war Ukraine and the devolving security situation in Syria.

– Between 2014 and 2018, the US allocated an average of 35% of its total defense budget to capital expenditure, primarily to fulfill the equipment needs of its overseas contingency during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. However, with the country expected to focus on the replacement of damaged and obsolete defense equipment rather than on war needs, the capital expenditure is estimated to average 37.5% over the forecast period. Consequently, the share of revenue expenditure is expected to average 62.5% during the forecast period as compared to 65% during 2014-2018.

– Oppurtunities are expected to emerge in Land-Based C4ISR, Critical Infrastructure Protection-Physical Security and Network Security, Multirole Aircraft and Airborne C4ISR

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the US defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the US defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

Companies Mentioned:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

General Dynamics

Boeing

L-3 Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Science Application International Corp. (SAIC)

Honeywell International Inc.

Sikorsky Aircraft

General Electric (GE) Aviation

Bell

Textron Marine and Land Systems

Table of Content

Introduction 12

1.1. What is this Report bout? 12

1.2. Definitions 12

1.3. Summary Methodology 14

1.4. About Strategic Defence Intelligence 15

Executive Summary 16 Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 18

3.1. Current Market Scenario 19

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception 19

3.1.2. Military Doctrine & Strategy 20

3.1.3. Military Fleet Size 29

3.1.4. Procurement Programs 35

3.1.5. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million) 2018-2023 39

3.1.6. Social, Political and Economic Environment & Support for Defense Projects 40

3.1.7. Political and Strategic Alliances 41, Continued…

Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 88

4.1. Import Market Dynamics 90

4.1.1. US primarily imports defense equipment to build strategic relations 90

4.1.2. Defense imports expected to increase over the forecast period 91

4.1.3. The Germany and UK dominated the US defense imports during the historic period 92

4.1.4. Aircraft account for majority of arms imports 93

4.2. Export Market Dynamics 94

4.2.1. US arms exports are driven by political and economic factors 94

4.2.2. Arms exports expected to increase in the period 2019-2023 96

4.2.3. US defense exports to increase during the forecast period 97

4.2.4. Aircraft are the most exported defense equipment 98

4.2.5. The US maintains controlled defense export policy 99, Continued…

Industry Dynamics 100

5.1. Five Forces Analysis 100

5.1.1. Bargaining power of Supplier: Low to Medium 101

5.1.2. Bargaining power of Buyer: High 101

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: Medium 101

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: Low to high 101

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: Low to high 102

Market Entry Strategy 103

6.1. Market Regulation 103

6.1.1. The US defense industry is open to FDI 103

6.1.2. No offset policy exists in the US 104

6.1.3. US arms trade is heavily regulated 104

6.2. Market Entry Route 105

6.2.1. Budgeting Process 105

6.2.2. Procurement Policy & Process 107

6.2.3. Foreign OEMs enter the market through the acquisition of domestic defense companies 111, Continued…

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights 114

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview 114

7.2. Domestic Public Companies 117

7.2.1. Lockheed Martin Corp.: overview 117

7.2.2. Lockheed Martin Corp.: products 117

7.2.3. Lockheed Martin Corp.: recent announcements and strategic initiatives 122

7.2.4. Lockheed Martin Corp.: alliances 126

7.2.5. Lockheed Martin Corp.: recent contract wins 128

7.2.6. Lockheed Martin Corp.: financial analysis 134

7.2.7. Raytheon: overview 136, Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1: The US Army Strength 29

Table 2: The US Navy (USN) Strength 31

Table 3: The US Air Force (USAF) Strength 33

Table 4: The US – Ongoing Development and Procurement Programs 35

Table 5: The US – Future Procurement Programs 38

Table 6: Top US Defense Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million) 2018-2023 39

Table 7: US Defense Expenditure (US$ Billion), 2014-2023 44

Table 8: US GDP Growth vs. Defense Expenditure as Percentage of GDP, 2014-2023 48

Table 9: US Per Capita Defense Expenditure (US$), 2014-2023 50

Table 10: US Defense Budget Split by Base Budget, OCO, and Other Funds (US$ Billion), 2014-2023 52

Table 11: US Defense Budget Split Between Capital and Revenue Expenditure (%), 2014-2023 54

Table 12: US Defense Capital Expenditure (US$ Billion), 2014-2023 56

Table 13: US Defense Expenditure Allocation for Army, Air Force, Navy, and Defense-wide (%), 2014-2023 60

Table 14: The US Defense Budget in US$ Billion – Breakdown by Services (Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense-Wide) 2014-2023 62, Continued…

