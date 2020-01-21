Future of 3D Printing Filament Reviewed in a New Study 2019 – 2028

Latest Study on the Global 3D Printing Filament Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the 3D Printing Filament market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the 3D Printing Filament market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the 3D Printing Filament market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the 3D Printing Filament market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

market segmentation and end-use application. In addition to this, it sheds light on industry trends and recent developments in the market. It also analyzes competitive landscape of the market and talks about its regional distribution.

Global 3D Printing Filament Market: Drivers and Restraints

An increasing awareness of 3D printing technology and its adoption in large and small scale companies facilitates the growth of global 3D printing filament market. Moreover, need for functional and high performing prints contributes to expansion of the market. Further, increasing applications in end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer goods, and others have led to a surge in the 3D printing filament market.

There has been an increase in the demand for advanced filament material to achieve high-quality prints. Consequently, manufacturers are investing in developing superior filament material. This has impacted the 3D printing filament market favorably leading to an expansion of the market.

Furthermore, availability of bio-degradable 3D filaments has attracted attention of numerous companies and hobbyists. This has helped in augmenting the 3D printing industry, thus facilitating the growth of global 3D printing filament market. The presence of a large number of raw material providers has further propelled the 3D printing filament market’s growth.

However, along with the numerous driving factors, there are a certain restraints hampering the industry’s expansion. The fact that costs of 3D printing filaments are slightly on the higher side could hinder the 3D printing filament market growth. Moreover, a lack in awareness about 3D printing filaments in underdeveloped and economically backward regions could pose a possible threat to the market’s growth. Nonetheless, there have been significant technological advancements to improve the quality and durability of the 3D printing filaments. This will attract a lot of consumers in future and help the market grow tremendously.

Global 3D Printing Filament Market: Geographical Distribution

North America accounts for the largest share in the global 3D printing filament market. The market in this region is perceived to grow at a high rate owing to rising demand of 3D printing filament. 3D printing filament market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to an increasing awareness about the 3D printing technology and its applications. Rapid industrialization and technological advancements have also contributed to the market’s growth in this region.

Global 3D Printing Filament Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global 3D printing filament market comprise 3D Systems Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Evonik Industries AG, HP Inc., Clariant, DowDuPont and SABIC. New product launches along with a diverse product portfolio have helped these companies expand their revenue share in the global 3D printing filament market. In addition to this, collaborations, joint ventures and agreements have helped them strengthen their position in the market. Furthermore, they are focusing on various research and development activities to enhance the efficiency of the product, thereby increasing their share in the market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

